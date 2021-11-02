COP26, Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

China claims Xi Jinping ‘was not offered a chance for video speech at COP26’

China blames the COP26 organisers for not giving an opportunity for video link method

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 2 November 2021
Image: Frederic Legrand - COMEO / Shutterstock

One big absence from this COP26 is undoubtedly that of China’s President Xi Jinping.

Xi Jinping is reportedly not given an option to address the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) through video link.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has reportedly told reporters at a regular briefing: “As I understand it, the conference organisers did not provide the video link method.”

Some of the world’s biggest carbon dioxide producers, including China’s President Xi Jinping, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro are not in attendance.

ELN has contacted COP26 for a response.

