Britain’s energy consumption ‘fell by 13% in the last 30 years’

Overall energy consumption across the UK fell by 13% between 1990 and 2019.

That’s according to the latest household behaviour report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which estimates that energy consumption reduced from 224.6 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) in 1990 to 195.3 Mtoe in 2019.

In 1990, energy consumption from fossil fuels contributed to 92% of total energy consumption, which had fallen to 80% by 2019, the ONS suggests.

It adds that the households were the highest user of fossil fuels in the UK in 2019, compared with the energy, manufacturing and transport sectors.

The report also shows that the share of renewable energy in overall energy consumption in the UK increased by almost 12% between 1990 and 2019.