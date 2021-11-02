COP26 Live: Leaders of more than 100 countries commit to end deforestation by 2030

The second day of COP26 in Glasgow will see more than 100 heads of states, accounting for more than 86% of the world’s forests, committing to reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

The pledge, which is backed by the leaders of countries, including Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, will mobilise around $19 billion (£13.9bn) of public and private funds to forest protection and restoration projects.

The Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use will cover forests totalling more than 13 million square miles.

That includes forests of the Congo Basin, an area that is home to the second-largest tropical rainforest in the world.