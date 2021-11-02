Tree-planting location appeal as largest water retailer soon to collect green award

Water Plus has started a partnership with the charity Trees for Cities this year, which will see hundreds of trees planted which, amongst other benefits, will help improve air quality by capturing CO2, as well as contribute to managing surface water run-off in the UK, which can cause more flooding.

The appeal will be soon followed by Water Plus collecting a new international green award this month for its leading work helping organisations to cut water waste and impacts on the environment – and raising awareness around water use.

The International Green Apple Environment Award recognises the organisation’s key work in three main areas including: helping identify water waste such as leaks and highlight opportunities to invest in proactive water management measures and monitoring along with water-saving technology; raising awareness amongst organisations about water waste**, risks to supply on-site and highlighting how to be more sustainable amongst Water Plus employees; increasing partnerships with community groups and organisations to reduce environmental impacts along with supporting tree-planting in the UK.

The water retailer was up against more than 500 other nominations in the International Green Apple Awards.

Suggestions for tree sites can be made through social media for a business location, community group, farmer, or other organisation in England and Scotland in areas that see high levels of rainfall each year – and say how trees would benefit their area.*

Comments on Water Plus social posts on the partnership and tree-planting on Twitter and LinkedIn – will be reviewed. Or, a private message can be sent to Water Plus through Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook or a suggestion made by email to [email protected] with the subject heading #NominateforTrees.

Andy Hughes, Water Plus Chief Executive, said: “We’re delighted to receive recognition of all our work to help organisations and raise awareness around the opportunities – and savings – from looking closer at water use, to taking steps to cut waste to limit risks to how businesses and other organisations operate. Our technical water expertise and customer information and support is helping cut water waste across England and Scotland and identifying issues early that may cause disruption, which also help keep running costs low. Plus, less water waste means less carbon created, so less Scope 3 emissions, helping towards environmental targets and Net Zero.

“We’re committed to making sustainability and minimising our environmental impact core to our business, our people and our customers. From helping sites install water reduction approaches and extra tracking along with highlighting how water efficiency helps organisations, to increasing tree-planting in the UK and trialling innovative water cutting technology to cut water volumes*** and help towards sustainability goals, we’re taking action.”

Rory Field, Partnerships Director at Trees for Cities, said: “It’s brilliant to partner with Water Plus as they lead the way on sustainability and raising the profile of actions organisations – and all of us – can take to give a boost to the environment all around us. Tree planting is a critical part of helping meet the challenges of Climate Change with the amazing thing being they reduce air pollution, increase bio-diversity, manage and reduce excess surface water and flooding – as well as even cool the air!”

The water retailer’s new office site is also zero waste to landfill and has electric car charging.

Trees for Cities are the only UK charity working at a national and international scale to improve lives by planting trees in cities.

The Green Apple Awards are run by The Green Organisation – an international, independent, non-profit, non-political environment group that began in 1994 to recognise, reward and promote environmental best practice around the world.

Water Plus, which is the largest water retailer in the UK, will be presented with their trophy and certificate at a glittering presentation ceremony in the Houses of Parliament, London, later in November.

More on steps organisations can take to reduce water waste can be found at: www.water-plus.co.uk/sustainability