India has pledged to cut its carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by 2070.

Speaking at the COP26 Leaders’ Event: Action and Solidarity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the country’s goal, the first time India has set a net zero target.

The Indian leader is one of more than 120 leaders who gathered in Glasgow for the 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

On Monday most leaders gave speeches including Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.