Government turns to space to tackle climate change

Space technology projects designed to help in the fight against climate change have been awarded a share of just under £7 million of government funding.

Projects receiving the cash boost include an infrared camera for satellites that measures thermal emissions from homes, schools and workplaces to improve their energy efficiency.

A forestry tool that will monitor the health of trees from space will also benefit from the new government funding.

Science Minister George Freeman said: “Satellites in space are helping us solve some of the most significant challenges we face, from climate change to cyber attacks and through the National Space Strategy we are putting the UK at the forefront of unleashing these innovations.

“Whether it’s monitoring greenhouse gas emissions or supporting increased tree planting, this new funding will take game-changing ideas from the UK space sector and our brilliant scientists, and turn them into reality.”