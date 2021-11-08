Ofgem appoints five suppliers to take over customers of six collapsed firms

Energy market regulator Ofgem has just announced the appointment of five suppliers that will continue supplying energy to customers of six companies that recently went bust.

More specifically:

Pozitive Energy will take on customers of CNG Energy and CNG Electricity, which supply 41,000 non-domestic customers.

SmartestEnergy will take on customers of MA Energy, which supplies 300 non-domestic customers.

Utilita will take on customers of Omni Energy, which supplies 6,000 domestic pre-payment customers.

British Gas will take on customers of Bluegreen Energy which supplies more than 5,900 domestic and non-domestic customers and Zebra Power, which supplies 14,800 domestic customers.

Yü Energy will take on customers of Ampower, which supplies 2,600 customers.

Neil Lawrence, Ofgem’s Director of Retail, said: “We understand that this news may be unsettling for customers, however, they do not need to worry.

“Their energy supply will continue as normal and domestic customer credit balances as well as some non-domestic credit balances will be honoured.”