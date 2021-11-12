Scotland to ban single-use plastics from 2022

Scotland has announced its aim to ban some of the most environmentally damaging single-use plastics from June of next year.

The ban will apply to plastic cutlery, plates, straws, drink stirrers, balloon sticks, as well as food containers and cups made from polystyrene.

The action adds to other climate pledges made during the last fortnight, as the UK nation hosted the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Lorna Slater, Circular Economy Minister, said: “We are turning promise into action and banning some of the most problematic single-use plastic items in Scotland.

“Every year, hundreds of millions of pieces of single-use plastic are wasted in this country. They litter our coasts, pollute our oceans and contribute to the climate emergency.

“That has to end – and this ban will be another step forward in the fight against plastic waste and throwaway culture. This is another example of the sort of bold action that is needed if we are to deliver on the commitments that are being made at COP26.

“Crucially, the legislation includes exemptions for single-use plastic straws, to make sure that those who need them for independent living or medical purposes can still get access to them.”