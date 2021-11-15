British Gas warns customers over ‘icy blast’ that could last up to six weeks

As temperatures are forecast to plummet in the next few days, the UK’s biggest energy supplier British Gas has warned its customers to prepare their heating systems to avoid breakdowns.

The company told customers to prepare their homes to avoid being stuck without heating and hot water as an icy blast that could last up to six weeks is well underway.

British Gas, which fixes around 1.2 million boilers every winter, forecasts to receive this week more than 46,000 calls from customers who need support for their heating and hot water systems.

A few days ago, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng admitted it could be a ‘very difficult winter’ for families facing rising energy bills.

That follows a string of collapsed energy firms amid record energy market prices.

Last month, speaking to the House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee, Chris O’Shea, Chief Executive of British Gas owner Centrica predicted that the current retail market failures could put £100 on the bills of every single home in the UK.