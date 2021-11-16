Diesel pump price breaks new record

Almost two months after the fuel crisis that saw many petrol stations across the UK temporarily closed with long queues and clashes outside filling stations, the price of diesel broke a new record this week.

Research by the AA suggests the UK’s average pump price of diesel has hit the £1.50-a-litre mark for the first time ever.

Over the weekend, it rose as high as 150.50p a litre while petrol reached 146.53p.

That compares to April 2012, when diesel peaked at 147.93p while petrol had topped out at 142.48p.

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman, said: “As the workhorse fuel for deliveries and craftspeople who drive to customers, it will likely usher in even higher costs for goods and services.

“Many bigger businesses have insulated themselves against higher fuel costs with a system of surcharges on deliveries. If pump prices go up, their customers pay a percentage more for deliveries, and that gets passed on to the consumer.”

Mr Bosdet added that smaller businesses have little choice but to charge shoppers and clients directly.

He also suggests that practice could strain customer relations and put jobs and contracts in jeopardy.