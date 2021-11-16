Vattenfall ‘unfreezes’ EV charge for polar temperatures!

How far will an electric truck go on a single charge when the temperature drops to -30°C?

Energy company Vattenfall has partnered with Volvo Trucks, ABB and mining company Kaunis Iron to trial electric trucks in sub-zero temperatures.

The test aimed at exploring whether it is feasible to replace diesel-powered transport of 14-tonne truckloads of iron ore sludge with new electric trucks.

The experiment, which took place in Sweden‘s uppermost region within the arctic circle and lasted four weeks, saw a battery-powered truck driven for over 280 kilometres of frozen routes.

Lino Martino, one of the truck drivers who participated in the test, said: “This new truck is so quiet, you cannot hear the engine, even when under heavy loads.

“And the vibrations are way less noticeable than with a diesel vehicle, so it’s, without doubt, a more convenient work environment to operate in.”