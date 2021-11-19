Brits chose insulation over low carbon heat for their homes in October

October saw more insulation measures installed at homes across the UK than any other type of energy efficiency improvement funded through the Green Homes Grant Voucher (GHGV) scheme.

The GHGV programme was launched in September last year to help households make energy efficiency improvements. The scheme closed on 31 March.

The latest statistics by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show that of the 46,200 measures installed last month, nearly 69% of them were insulation measures with low carbon heating accounting for 25% of all measures installed.

The report suggests that the most common measure installed was external solid wall insulation with an estimated 8,800 measures installed – that was followed by loft insulation, solar thermal and pitched roof insulation.