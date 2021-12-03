Energy suppliers invited to make claims over SoLR costs

Energy suppliers appointed as Suppliers of Last Resort (SoLRs) can recoup costs that occurred during the process of taking the customers of failed firms.

Ofgem has updated the process of the Last Resort Supply Payment claim process inviting SoLRs that have been appointed since 1st September to submit their claims for costs for Ofgem to review.

The energy regulator said it aims to decide upon these claims by Friday 17th December.

That process will enable networks to reflect levy claims in their charges from April and pay back SoLRs from May.

Two weeks ago, Ofgem launched a consultation after ScottishPower raised payment claims of up to £3.4 million for additional costs related to the SoLR process.

Yesterday, the company was appointed to take on customers of Entice Energy and Orbit Energy.