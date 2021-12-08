Energy suppliers have left shortfall of £218m in RO schemes

A staggering £218.3 million has been left unpaid in Renewables Obligation (RO) schemes, Ofgem has said.

The RO schemes are government schemes in Britain and Northern Ireland to support large-scale renewable electricity projects in the UK.

The energy market regulator has unveiled a list of the companies which owe money to the scheme with a total of 25 energy suppliers being either in administration or having their licence cancelled.

On 29th October, Ofgem issued provisional and final orders to seven suppliers to make payments by 31st October.

Earlier, Ofgem consulted on issuing final orders for Ampower, Whoop Energy, Goto Energy, Home Energy Trading and Colorado Energy for unpaid RO payments.

Since then, some of these companies ceased to trade.