More than 8,500 roles at Rolls-Royce to be scrapped by the end of the year

The British giant said its business restructuring programme delivers cost savings more quickly than previously anticipated

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 10 December 2021
Image: Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce has announced nearly 8,500 roles will be removed by the end of the year.

The British manufacturing and engineering giant said that is part of a business restructuring programme launched in May last year.

Rolls-Royce said the programme is delivering “sustainable” cost savings “more quickly than initially anticipated”.

The company has set a target to save £1.3billion by the end of 2022.

Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Warren East said: “We have achieved good results with our fundamental restructuring programme, as we sustainably reduce costs and deliver a leaner and more efficient company and are firmly on course to complete our disposals programme.”

Mr East added that although “external uncertainties” remain, the company has seen a continued recovery in its Aerospace business and an increasing demand for its power systems and defence units.

Earlier this year, a Rolls-Royce-led consortium unveiled the design of a new proposed factory-built nuclear power station, known as a small modular reactor.

It was also reportedly working on a nuclear reactor that could even be built even on Mars, to provide energy for drilling, processing and storage.

