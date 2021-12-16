Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Elon Musk launches new project to convert carbon into rocket fuel!

Tesla’s Founder invited anyone with innovative ideas to join the new programme

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 16 December 2021
Image: john smith williams / Shutterstock

Could future spacecraft be powered with just recycled carbon dioxide emissions?

Elon Musk, Founder of Tesla and SpaceX has announced a new programme that will seek to develop technology that converts carbon dioxide into rocket fuel.

He wrote on Twitter: “SpaceX is starting a programme to take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel.”

The entrepreneur also added that anyone interested should join and noted that would also be important for Mars.

Earlier this year, SpaceX launched a four-year competition inviting people to create carbon capture solutions that can scale to gigatonne level.

