Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm secures green light for its marine licence

Seagreen offshore wind farm in the North Sea has reached a milestone having its Marine Licence application greenlit by the Scottish Government.

The Marine Licence covers the offshore parts of the project, including an export cable approximately 110 kilometres in length, to connect 36 of the total 150 wind turbines to the grid at Cockenzie in East Lothian.

The first 114 wind turbines have a grid connection into Tealing, Angus and are currently under construction in the Firth of Forth.

Located 27 kilometers off the Angus coastline and 66 kilometres off the East Lothian coastline, the project, owned by SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies is forecast to generate 1.5GW from 150 wind turbines.

Michael Walker, Lead Consents Manager for Seagreen, said: “Seagreen 1A will allow connection of the remaining 36 turbines of what will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm and will be pivotal for Scotland to reach the Scottish Government’s net zero targets.”

Last week, the Scottish Government vowed to spend £2 billion on investments that will help halt the worst impacts of climate change.