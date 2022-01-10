Energy group urges Boris Johnson to improve energy efficiency policy

The Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group (EEIG) has urged the Prime Minister to prioritise home energy efficiency improvements in a bid to slash the cost of heating.

In a letter sent to Boris Johnson, the group explained that homes with better insulation could see their energy bills slashed by £500 a year.

The EEIG, which has leading industry bodies, think tanks and environmental NGOs as members such as Energy UK, CBI, Energy Saving Trust and WWF, estimated a revamped energy efficiency policy could save the nation nearly £7.8 billion each year.

In the last few weeks, calls have been mounting for the government to take urgent action to combat skyrocketing gas bills.

EEIG Chairwoman Sarah Kostense-Winterton said: “The cost-of-living crisis is being driven by soaring gas prices. A permanent solution to lower bills is by reducing demand through energy efficiency measures.

“Emergency short-term measures for the most vulnerable households are crucial but it’s fundamental for the government to simultaneously focus on the long term to avoid future crises.”

A government spokesperson said: “Improving energy efficiency is the best long-term solution to tackling fuel poverty, which is why we are supporting households across the UK to improve their energy performance and reduce bills, having already invested £1.3 billion this year alone to upgrade up to 50,000 homes.

“The Energy Price Cap will remain in place, shielding millions of customers from rising global gas prices and we are continuing to support lower-income households through £4.2 billion in support, including the Home Upgrade Grant, Energy Company Obligation and the new £500 million Household Support Fund.”

The Prime Minister is expected to hold talks this week with the Chancellor discussing potential measures to help families cope with soaring energy bills.

ELN has contacted BEIS for a response.