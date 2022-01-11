Efficiency & Environment

National Grid restores ancient peat bog in South Wales

The bog consists of 350,000 cubic metres of peat, which stores the equivalent carbon emitted from 22,000 cars

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 11 January 2022
Image: National Grid

National Grid has today unveiled its work on the preservation and rehabilitation of an ancient peat bog located near one of its substations in South Wales.

Peat bogs are wetlands filled with decayed plant material.

The 15-hectare peat bog stores the equivalent of 32,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide – equal to the average annual emissions of 22,000 petrol cars.

National Grid Electricity Transmission invested £120,000 in the restoration of the peat bog.

Chris Plester, Sustainability Specialist at National Grid, said: “This project has provided a unique opportunity to capture carbon and integrate biodiversity enhancement at the same time.

“It’s been an incredible journey for the whole team to watch the peat bog come to life once again.”

