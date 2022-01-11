Clean transportation projects in New York share $85m fund

A total of 17 projects will share funding totalling $85 million (£62.5m) to advance solutions for clean transportation across New York.

Six projects have been selected in both the Clean Neighbourhoods Challenge and Electric Mobility Challenge and five chosen in the Electric Truck & Bus Challenge.

Under the first Challenge, projects will address air pollution reduction at scale in underserved communities while projects under the second Challenge will demonstrate electric transportation options that solve underserved community needs.

Projects under the Electric Truck & Bus Challenge will demonstrate electrified solutions or replacement of medium and heavy-duty electric vehicles.

Governor Kathy Hochul said: “As New York continues to pursue its nation-leading clean energy and climate goals, we must ensure that we are not leaving behind our traditionally underserved communities.

“The transportation sector is one of New York’s largest sources of pollution and too often, low income New Yorkers and communities of colour are forced to bear the brunt of the consequences. These grants will tap our state’s most valuable resource, the ingenuity of New Yorkers, to ensure a just and equitable transition to a carbon-neutral future.”