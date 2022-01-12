Infrastructure

Shell plan for green hydrogen plant at port moving forward

The 200MW green hydrogen plant is planned to start operations in 2024

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 12 January 2022
Image: thyssenkrupp

Shell has selected the German company thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers to engineer, procure and fabricate a 200MW electrolysis plant.

The project will be built in the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands with the production planned to start in 2o24.

Green hydrogen will be produced for industrial clusters and the transport sector, with electricity coming from offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust Noord.

The wind farm, which will be built by Shell and Eneco, is expected to be operational next year with an installed capacity of 759MW – that is enough renewable power to supply more than one million households.

thyssenkrupp said the produced hydrogen would be transported through a pipeline with a length of about 40 kilometers that would run from the plant in the port to Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast