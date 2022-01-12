Shell plan for green hydrogen plant at port moving forward

Shell has selected the German company thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers to engineer, procure and fabricate a 200MW electrolysis plant.

The project will be built in the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands with the production planned to start in 2o24.

Green hydrogen will be produced for industrial clusters and the transport sector, with electricity coming from offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust Noord.

The wind farm, which will be built by Shell and Eneco, is expected to be operational next year with an installed capacity of 759MW – that is enough renewable power to supply more than one million households.

thyssenkrupp said the produced hydrogen would be transported through a pipeline with a length of about 40 kilometers that would run from the plant in the port to Shell’s Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam.