Goldman Sachs invests $250m in energy storage

Goldman Sachs’ private equity division Goldman Sachs Asset Management has invested $250 million (£184) in a Canadian long-duration energy storage provider.

Hydrostor, the company that has secured the funds, said the investment will help it build 8.7GWh long-duration energy storage plants in Australia and California.

The company uses Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) technology that can store huge amounts of renewable energy over long periods.

Charlie Gailliot, Partner and Head of Energy Transition Private Equity Investing within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said: “As the world continues transitioning to sustainable and renewable energy sources, the need for utility-scale long-duration energy storage is clear and Hydrostor’s A-CAES solution is well-positioned to become a leading player in this emerging global market.”