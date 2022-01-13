Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

HS2 trains to run on zero-carbon energy

The project is looking to become net zero by 2035

Pathway to COP26 report

Thursday 13 January 2022
Image: HS2

HS2 trains will be powered by 100% zero-carbon electricity from their first day of operations, reveals Minister Andrew Stephenson.

The decision has not only been made to contribute to the government’s net zero plans but also to make the HS2 project net zero by 2035.

A net zero plan has been released by the project, detailing how it will look to cut emissions and lessen its impact on the environment. Diesel-free construction sites, as well as low carbon steel and concrete to build the railways are some of the ways HS2 intends to hit net zero.

Offsetting will be done for any remaining emissions that cannot be directly removed from the process.

Mr Stephenson said: “HS2 is a once-in-a-lifetime investment and we want to ensure the country’s biggest infrastructure project, supporting thousands of jobs and businesses, is underpinned by the government’s ambitions for a greener transport and construction future.”

CEO Mark Thurston added: “The new targets announced today demonstrate the significant role HS2 will play in addressing the climate challenge; providing a low carbon, long-distance transport solution and leading the construction sector to drive down carbon emissions.”

