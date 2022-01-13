PosHYdon: Emerson supports North Sea hydrogen project with automation tech

Emerson is helping accelerate technology development for a hydrogen project in the North Sea with its automation technologies.

The PosHYdon project is a pilot that aims to validate the integration of offshore wind power and offshore natural gas and hydrogen production at sea, generating renewable fuels by harnessing a green energy source.

It is being hosted by the platform operated by Neptune Energy in the Dutch North Sea, providing insight into electrolyser efficiency from a variable power supply and the cost of installing and maintaining a green hydrogen production plant on an offshore platform.

Emerson is developing software and systems to enable safe and efficient operation of the world’s first offshore green hydrogen production process on an operational gas platform.

Its distributed control system and operator interface software will manage the desalination and electrolyser units, gas blending and balance of plant equipment, expected to provide enhanced safety, process uptime and operational efficiency.

Mark Bulanda, Executive President of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business said: “Hydrogen is regarded as the ‘fuel of the future’ but with ambitious decarbonisation and net zero emission targets, it is essential to expand production capacity and accelerate the transition to hydrogen produced using sustainable energy.

“Through the PosHYdon project, we – together with the consortium partners – hope to provide a pathway to large-scale offshore green hydrogen production and make a significant contribution to the energy transition process.”