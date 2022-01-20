Scottish Government invests £8.7m in green infrastructure projects

The Scottish Government has announced a new £8.7 million investment for eight green infrastructure projects.

The beneficiary projects include the construction of a district heat network using heat from a wastewater treatment works in Renfrewshire, west-central Scotland.

The funding will also support the boost of new social houses in the Highlands with new air source heat pumps and energy efficiency measures.

The government-backed projects are predicted to collectively cut carbon dioxide emissions by around 4,500 tonnes a year.

That is equivalent to taking 2,000 vehicles off the road.

Zero Carbon Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie said: “Meeting our ambitious climate targets will require a rapid reduction in carbon emissions across our homes and buildings.”