Smart meter installations dived by 10% in December

Smart meter installations last month reached 154,000, an estimated 10% decline compared to December 2020.

That’s according to the latest ElectraLink figures which show that the number of installations in December 2021 was also 32% lower than the month before.

The report also stresses that despite this month-on-month decline, the 2021 installation total reached 2.417 million compared to 1.997 million in 2020.

Last week, the Data Communications Company (DCC) which operates and maintains Britain’s national smart meter network hailed 2021 as the record year for smart meter rollout.

A few days ago, reports suggested that technology updates could make smart meters ‘dumb’ by the end of 2033.