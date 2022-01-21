US mayors form electric vehicles task force

The US Conference of Mayors (USCM) have announced the formation of a new electric vehicles (EVs) task force.

Called the Conference Task Force on Electric Vehicles, it will focus on approaches to accelerate the transition towards cleaner vehicles and vehicle electrification and build the infrastructure needed to support EVs.

It will engage with the private sector and leaders across all levels of government to promote best practices and advocate for public policy solutions to support the uptake of zero emission vehicles.

The Task Force will also track and report on the progress made by cities.

USCM President and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said: “The transportation systems of the future will be built around electric vehicles and now is the time to make a major leap forward.

“This Task Force comes at a critical time and it builds upon the local leadership mayors across the country have shown in the transition to EVs. With the private sector making new investments in this technology, we must take advantage of the opportunity to reimagine our infrastructure and how we move people and products around our cities. This effort will have a lasting impact on our country and our planet and I’m proud of the role mayors continue to play.”