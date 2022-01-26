Geopolitical tensions cause gas price rebound for energy across Europe

In this episode of the Resonance you will learn:

Gas – price increases due to political tension related to Ukraine.

Europe remains an important customer for Russian gas for now, but plans afoot with Asia could see that position change.

LNG – Supplies are good for now but it’s important to watch shoulder months because of demand from Asian markets.

Less gas storage this winter, but demand is lower. Summer gas storage will also likely be as low as last year.

Gas and Nuclear Taxonomy as Europe debates the status of sustainable low carbon transition fuels for power: France naturally backing nuclear, despite challenges with fleet of power stations and the impact on prices. Germans are looking to gas as a transition fuel to a lower carbon economy. Surprisingly Spain is opposed to gas despite generation still being at c40% and dependence on LNG increased after Algerian pipeline via Morocco went off.

Carbon – The pressure is still on as coal remains popular. The risk remains on the upside to push European power prices to new highs.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports.

Read our client case studies, to see how clients of Alfa Energy have successfully managed their Pan-European contract procurement and buying decisions to yield savings in challenging circumstances.

Our experts and Clever Simple solutions are here to help.

This is a promoted article.