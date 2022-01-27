UK Power Networks gets top ranking in customer service

UK Power Networks (UKPN) has been ranked in the top five organisations across the UK for customer service.

The top 50 list was compiled by the Institute of Customer Service (ICS) after customer surveys.

UKPN which delivers electricity to more than eight million homes and businesses across London, the East and South East, came fourth and was one of only three utilities listed in the top 50.

M&S Energy came 13th on the list and Octopus Energy in 32nd place.

British brand John Lewis and retail giant Amazon ranked at number seven and at 21, according to the ICS.

Ian Cameron, Head of Customer Service, said: “We are so glad that our customers recognise the effort our employees go to, to ensure they receive best customer service – particularly as most of the people who ring us are doing so because they need help to sort out an issue with their power supply, not because they want to buy a nice shiny new product.

“We have tried very hard over the past few years to make sure we learn from customers’ feedback, and had set an ambition to get into the UK’s top 25% companies for customer service over the next six years. It was a delightful surprise to see that a top five position is people’s view today.”

Chief executive of the ICS Jo Causon said: “The top ten organisations combine functional efficiency (often technology-enabled) and human care.

“The highest-rated organisations show they care about their customers, make it easy to contact the right person, build trust and give reassurance. These organisations are better at getting experiences right first time and preventing problems for their customers.”