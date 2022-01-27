EDF’s Sizewell C nuclear project secures government boost

The government has today announced a £100 investment in the development of the proposed Sizewell C nuclear project in Suffolk.

The new nuclear power plant aims to attract further financing from private investors.

Ministers had previously committed to reaching a Final Investment Decision on at least one large-scale nuclear power station.

The government has been engaged in talks with EDF since last year about the project.

If built, Sizewell C is predicted to power the equivalent of around six million homes.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “In light of high global gas prices, we need to ensure Britain’s future energy supply is bolstered by reliable, affordable, low carbon power that is generated in this country.

“New nuclear is not only an important part of our plans to ensure greater energy independence but to create high-quality jobs and drive economic growth.”

Charlotte Childs, GMB National Officer, said: “This is much needed and welcome news and a massive huge stride towards a low carbon UK.

“We face an unprecedented energy crisis and we need nuclear projects like Sizewell C to protect consumers, workers and our planet.

Commenting on the Business and Energy Secretary announcing £100 million to support the continued development of the Sizewell C nuclear plant, Greenpeace UK’s Policy Director Dr Doug Parr said: “This cash injection is a tacit admission by the government that nuclear is not commercially viable, but they are so fixated on getting 20th-century nuclear technology delivered they’ll just keep throwing taxpayers’ money at it.

“Including all the other subsidy sources, Sizewell C will now have subsidised development, subsidised construction, subsidised power production and subsidised waste management, for a project by a subsidised company.”

Last year, the project secured £250,000 in government funding to develop direct air capture technology.