Ex Ørsted chief joins bp

bp has hired the former Asia-Pacific Chief of the Danish energy giant Ørsted to lead its new offshore wind division.

Matthias Bausenwein as Director for the Asia Pacific region for Ørsted was based in Taipei, Taiwan and worked in this role for five years.

He joined Ørsted in 2013 and before that he worked for Siemens, heading the global business development for offshore wind.

Mr Bausenwein said: “I am very excited to share that my new role will be leading bp’s offshore wind business.

“Where I will be developing, building and operating offshore wind projects globally. It’s a privilege to lead a team that in just over a year has built a material presence in the US and the UK offshore wind markets – totaling more than 5GW net.”

He will join bp as Senior Vice President of offshore wind in the second half of this year.