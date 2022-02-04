New partnership to accelerate biomethane production

TotalEnergies has partnered with Veolia to boost biomethane production.

The partners will develop and co-invest in a portfolio of international projects, with the ambition to produce up to 1.5TWh of biomethane per year by 2025.

This production of renewable gas made from organic waste will be equivalent to the average annual natural gas consumption of 500,000 residents.

The biomethane projects are also forecast to avoid some 200,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

TotalEnergies will bring biomethane into the market as a renewable fuel for transport.

Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables and Power at TotalEnergies, said: “The development of biomethane is part of TotalEnergies’ transformation into a broad energy company, and the deployment of its ambition to be a major player in renewables.”

Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Operating Officer of Veolia, commented: “At the global level, the biogas resources at our sites offer more than 6TWh of primary energy.

“With this biomethane production potential and our know-how in biogas management, Veolia intends to become a leading player in the value chain while developing more decentralised and local green energy production capacity.”