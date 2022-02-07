Ofgem updates on its price cap methodology consultation

Just a few hours after revealing its new price cap that will come into force from 1st April, Ofgem has announced its decision on the process for updating the energy price cap.

That follows a consultation which was launched three months ago, on measures that would enable the regulator to adjust the level of the price cap more quickly or in “exceptional circumstances”.

Currently, the price cap is reviewed twice a year.

On Thursday, it was announced that the new price cap will increase bills by 54% to £1,971.

The proposed change aims to limit uncertainty to energy customers and suppliers, Ofgem said.

After nearly 30 energy firms had collapsed in the past year, the regulator decided to implement a test framework for an in-period adjustment of the price cap.

The framework consists of a set of qualitative criteria that “will be guided by quantitative data”.

These criteria will be:

how rare the event is in either nature or scale,

if it is externally caused

if it is not reasonably avoidable

if it requires urgent action

if the event impacts the efficient costs of supply.

Ofgem said when it would make a decision to carry out a change in the price cap already announced, it would apply for the remainder of that cap period up until the start of the next cap period.