New inquiry into UK energy supply and investment launched

A new inquiry into whether the government’s energy strategy is delivering investment in a resilient and affordable energy supply and in line with achieving net zero emissions has been launched.

The House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee is inviting written submissions to its new inquiry on long term energy policy and trends in the energy market.

The Committee is seeking answers to questions including the main challenges with regards to energy supply and storage which public policy must address over the next decade, the level of investment needed in the UK’s energy supply for an orderly transition and what the government should do to incentivise and enable investment in – and financing of – reliable and affordable energy in line with its climate objectives, including net zero by 2050.

In addition, it is inviting views on the role oil and gas play in the UK’s energy mix as it transitions to net zero, the incentives government could provide to households and businesses to reduce demand for energy or to improve energy efficiency and the lessons for the UK from comparable countries in terms of securing investment in reliable and affordable energy.

Lord Bridges of Headley, Chair of the Economic Affairs Committee said: “Our prosperity and growth depend in part on access to secure and affordable energy. Recent energy price rises show just how important this for every home and business. As we make the transition to net zero, it is therefore critical that the government’s energy strategy secures sufficient investment in our energy supply so that it is reliable, affordable and in line with achieving net zero ambitions. This inquiry will examine these long term challenges and opportunities; the government’s strategy; and the role that financial services and their regulators are playing in the transition.”

“To inform our work we want to hear from as broad a range of people as possible. If you have a view on any aspect of the UK’s energy strategy, look at our call for evidence and let us know what you think.”

The deadline for submissions for the written evidence is 11th March 2022.