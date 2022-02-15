Businesses’ dissatisfaction for water retailers hit three-year high

The dissatisfaction of business customers with the services provided by water retailers has climbed to the highest level in three years.

That’s according to Ofwat‘s Business Customer Insight Survey 2022 which estimates that the level of dissatisfaction reached 17% last year, compared with 6% in 2020 and 8% in 2019.

The poll also shows that there has been a drop in the level of overall customer satisfaction with current retailers over the last three years.

Nearly 73% of businesses said they were satisfied with the services they received in 2021 – that compares to 78% in 2020 and almost 80% in 2019.

The survey also found that the most frequent reason given by customers for being dissatisfied with their current retailer services was billing issues, an estimated 65%, followed by issues around customer service and metering issues.

Two months ago, Ofwat set out plans to increase the price cap for the non-household retail market by 0.31%.