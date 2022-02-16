Drones set to fly round wind turbines

Swiss technology company Sulzer Schmid has launched a new drone solution for wind turbine blade inspections.

The technology is designed to enable inspections in locations where access to the wind project or other logistical barriers require a quick and portable solution.

The drones can deliver semi-autonomous inspections carried out by a drone pilot.

The flying machines are assisted by software, which collects and assesses the data coming from the operation.

Tom Sulzer, Sulzer Schmid Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The compact design of 3DX SmartPilot makes it particularly well-suited for inspections of wind farms operating in very remote locations but also for ad-hoc inspections.

“It’s like carrying out inspections from a backpack.”