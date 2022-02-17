Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

High powers help Swansea charge faster than others!

‘Wales’ first’ high-powered EV charging hub has opened at Moto Swansea

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 17 February 2022
Image: GRIDSERVE

A new ‘high-powered’ electric vehicle (EV) charging hub, which is described as Wales‘ first, has opened today in Swansea.

The so-called GRIDSERVE Electric Hub, is located at Moto Swansea and is fitted with six 350kW ‘ultra high-powered’ chargers, capable of adding 100 miles of range in under ten minutes.

The developer said that chargers are supplied with energy sourced from GRIDSERVE’s own solar farms.

The project is believed to support the Welsh Government’s plans to slash emissions from transport, a sector responsible for 17% of the country’s overall emissions.

Toddington Harper, Chief Executive Officer of GRIDSERVE, said: “Our mission is to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in the shortest possible timeframes to help prevent the worst impacts of climate change.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast