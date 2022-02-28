Majority of Germans ‘want reliance on Russian gas reduced’

A majority (79%) of Germans want to gradually ensure their country is independent of energy imports from Russia.

That’s according to a new survey of 1,000 Germans, which also revealed 74% of people consider it important for Germany to become independent of gas imports, for example, the gas delivered via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Germany currently imports more than half of its natural gas from Russia – the government seeks to reduce this and make greater use of other import options in the future.

In addition, the survey, commissioned by green tech manufacturer Stiebel Eltron, revealed 70% of people see the goal of making Germany climate-neutral by 2045 as important or very important and 71% of respondents said switching from fossil fuels to renewable power is important to them.

Around 42% of the electricity consumed in Germany currently comes from renewable energy sources, with the aim of an 80% share of renewables in gross electricity demand by 2030.