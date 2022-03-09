US bans all imports of Russian oil and gas

Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports.

US President Biden has announced a ban on Russian oil and gas, targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy.

Joe Biden said: “We’re moving forward on this ban, understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us.

“The US produces far more oil domestically than all of European – all the European countries combined. In fact, we’re a net exporter of energy. So we can take this step when others cannot.”

The move aims to inflict further pain on Vladimir Putin, the US President added.

Addressing the oil and gas companies, Mr Biden added: “We understand Putin’s war against the people of Ukraine is causing prices to rise. We get that. That’s self-evident. But, it’s no excuse to exercise excessive price increases or padding profits or any kind of effort to exploit this situation.”

Yesterday, the UK Government announced plans to phase out oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022 in response to Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.