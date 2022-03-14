Is Russia taking full control of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant?

Russian officials plan to take full and permanent control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, according to the UN nuclear watchdog, citing the country’s nuclear plant operator.

Rafael Mariano Rossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Ukraine informed the IAEA that Russia was planning the move under the management of state firm Rosatom, which has been denied by the Russian Federation.

In a letter to the director general, Petro Kotin, President of Ukraine’s nuclear plant operator Energoatom said around 400 Russian soldiers were “being present full time on site” and confirmed Europe’s largest nuclear plant remains under the control of the commander of the Russian military forces.

He added plant management was required to co-ordinate with the Russian forces on all operational issues, including technical matters.

During a telephone call with Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, he confirmed a limited number of the company’s experts were present at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site but denied his company had taken operational control nor that it intended for the plant to be under his firm’s management.

The IAEA has also confirmed power has been restored at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which has been seized by Russian troops.

Currently, eight of Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors remain operating, with radiation at normal levels.