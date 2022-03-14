Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Renewables ‘provided 81% of US electricity generating capacity in 2021’

The US added 2.4GW of new renewable energy capacity every month, according to a new report

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 14 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Renewables provided nearly 81% of the new domestic electrical generating capacity in 2021.

That’s according to a new report by SUN DAY Campaign which estimates US renewables added almost 2.4GW of new capacity every month.

The analysis suggests that renewable facilities added a total of 23.6GW of new generating capacity last year.

Wind and solar provided 12GW and 10GW of new capacity respectively last year.

The report estimated that renewable energy sources currently provide more than a quarter of the total available installed generating capacity.

That compares to an estimated share of 18% of coal-fired power capacity and just 8.2% of nuclear power.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast