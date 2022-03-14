Renewables ‘provided 81% of US electricity generating capacity in 2021’

Renewables provided nearly 81% of the new domestic electrical generating capacity in 2021.

That’s according to a new report by SUN DAY Campaign which estimates US renewables added almost 2.4GW of new capacity every month.

The analysis suggests that renewable facilities added a total of 23.6GW of new generating capacity last year.

Wind and solar provided 12GW and 10GW of new capacity respectively last year.

The report estimated that renewable energy sources currently provide more than a quarter of the total available installed generating capacity.

That compares to an estimated share of 18% of coal-fired power capacity and just 8.2% of nuclear power.