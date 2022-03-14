Efficiency & Environment

US injects $36m into fight against nuclear waste

The funding will support projects designed to resolve the nuclear waste and storage challenges

Monday 14 March 2022
The US Department of Energy has announced $36 million (£27.5m) for 11 projects designed to increase the use of nuclear power and limit the amount of nuclear waste.

Currently, nuclear power provides approximately a fifth of the nation’s electricity.

Nuclear power production, however, produces waste that must be disposed of and safely stored.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Developing novel approaches to safely manage nuclear waste will enable us to power even more homes and businesses in America with carbon-free nuclear energy.”

