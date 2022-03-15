Mumbai to become South Asia’s first net zero city

Mumbai set a target for reaching net zero by 2050 yesterday, making it the first South Asian city to do so.

The goal is 20 years earlier than India’s overall target, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the aim for net zero by 2070 at COP26 last November.

With a population of close to 21 million people, Mumbai is the second most densely populated city in India and the eighth-most in the world.

The new plan for net zero will see the city push to electrify public transport, improve clean water and sanitation access and the installation of rooftop solar.

The plan’s leaders have intimated that changing energy consumption is of high priority, as it currently accounts for 72% of the city’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Coal is still the key to power supply, not only releasing heavy emissions but also exacerbating air pollution.

At the start of the year, the city had its worst month for air quality in a decade and heavy change will be required if it is to meet this ambitious goal.

State funding will be made available by Maharashtra, as well as $6 billion (£4.6bn) in annual budget to kickstart the process.

Mumbai is planning to purchase 2,100 electric buses by 2023 to the tune of $1.7 billion (£1.3bn).