Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Leaked EU document suggests companies hit by Russian sanctions can get €400k

Companies hit by rising gas and electricity prices could reportedly get state aid

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 23 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

European companies that have been affected by sanctions against Russia could secure up to €400,000 (£332k) in state aid.

That’s according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters, which suggests that companies hit by high gas and electricity prices can get aid not exceeding 30% of eligible costs up to a maximum of €2,000,000 (£1.6m).

The Commission has consulted its member states to assess which measures are considered necessary to tackle the current crisis.

These could complement the existing option for European governments to mitigate damage caused by the Russian aggression against Ukraine, including direct effects of the economic sanctions or other restrictive measures taken in response.

The Commission is expected to adopt a new Temporary Framework in the coming days.

ELN approached the European Commission for a response – it refused to comment.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast