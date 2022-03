To cut its reliance on Russian gas, Italy is looking to install two floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage plants.

Natural gas is a key component of Italy’s energy mix, with 40% of its total gas imports reportedly coming from Russia.

Following the invasion of Ukraine, Italy is looking to diversify its portfolio, with these two projects set to have a combined capacity of more than 10 billion cubic metres.

Italian gas company Snam will build the two plants.