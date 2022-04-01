1st April branded as ‘dark day for the poorest’

The day the new price cap comes into effect has been touted as a dark day for the poorest.

Today, customers will see the biggest rise in the cost of energy in living memory with bills soaring by 54%.

The Institute for Public Policy Research has warned that this rise will mean that especially low income households will struggle to pay for essentials unless the government delivers more support.

Insulation improvements and low carbon technologies must be prioritised, the think tank has suggested.

Luke Murphy, IPPR Associate Director for Energy, Climate, Housing and Infrastructure, said: “Today’s energy price cap rise will be a dark day for the UK’s poorest.

“So far, the government’s measures to reduce the impact of these bill rises have been shockingly inadequate.

“To prevent this energy crisis becoming a living standards catastrophe, the government needs to get targeted support to those with the greatest need, that means uplifting benefits by 8.1% and boosting child payments.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “Improving the energy efficiency of our homes is the best long-term method to keep household energy costs down and to tackle fuel poverty.

“That is why we are investing over £6.6 billion during this Parliament and bringing in higher minimum performance standards to ensure all homes meet EPC Band C by 2035.”