RWE brings solar to German coal mine

The company plans to develop a utility-scale photovoltaic system with integrated battery storage

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 29 April 2022
RWE has announced it has started work on a system that will combine ground-mounted solar and a battery system at a coal mine in Germany.

The company said the 14.4MW project is planned to go into operation at the end of the summer.

The 26,500 solar modules will be built into 1.4-kilometre-long strips.

The in-site lignite mining is expected to stop in seven years leaving behind an extensive lake.

Katja Wünschel, Chief Executive Officer Onshore Wind and Solar Europe and Australia at RWE Renewables, said: “We are investing €11 million (£9.2m) in our new project at the Inden opencast mine.

A few days ago, the company unveiled plans to build an ammonia plant at liquefied natural gas terminal site in Germany.

