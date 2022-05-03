Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Ofgem redistributes £384k of recovered RO payments

The amount was recovered from business energy supplier Delta Gas and Power after the late payment deadline

Tuesday 3 May 2022
Ofgem has redistributed an additional £384,278.28 to suppliers after the Renewables Obligation (RO) late payment deadline for 2020/21.

The RO schemes operate in England and Wales to support large-scale renewable electricity projects in the UK.

The energy regulator has said the sum was previously recovered from business energy supplier Delta Gas and Power who failed to discharge its RO as of the deadline date.

When suppliers fail to discharge their obligation, there is a shortfall in the buy-out fund.

Ofgem explained the money “was arranged to be redistributed on 22nd April to suppliers in proportion to the total mutualisation payments they are responsible for making” in 2020/21.

Last month, Ofgem’s Renewables Obligation annual report suggested energy suppliers left a RO payment shortfall of £218.3 million.

