bp inks circular plastics deal

bp has signed a ten-year offtake agreement with Clean Planet Energy, a company that converts hard-to-recycle waste plastics into circular petrochemical feedstocks.

Clean Planet Energy’s facilities are expected to process plastics typically rejected by traditional recycling centres and so would otherwise be sent to landfill or incineration.

Under the new agreement, bp will initially receive the output of Clean Planet Energy’s first facility, currently under construction in Teesside in the northeast of England.

The plant is forecast to have the capacity to process 20,000 tonnes a year of waste plastics into naphtha.

The naphtha can be utilised as feedstock into circular plastics value chains.

Sven Boss-Walker, Senior Vice President Refining and Products Trading at bp, said: “This long-term agreement with Clean Planet Energy for the offtake of naphtha will help bp unlock new sources of value through circularity while helping divert plastic waste away from landfill, incineration and the environment.”