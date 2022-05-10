Will a Cheshire town become home to UK’s first hydrogen village?

Some 2,000 homes in Ellesmere Port could soon be using low carbon hydrogen in a project that could see the Cheshire become the UK’s first hydrogen village.

The properties in the Whitby area would stop using natural gas for heating and cooking, and instead, use hydrogen.

The proposal, put forward by gas distribution network Cadent and British Gas, and supported by Cheshire West and Chester Council, is today confirmed in a shortlist of two locations hoping to be the first to use hydrogen on this scale.

The chosen location will start being supplied with hydrogen in 2025.

Professor Joe Howe, Chair of the North West Hydrogen Alliance and Executive Director, Thornton Research Institute at the University of Chester, said: “Ellesmere Port is the ideal strategic location for a hydrogen village – closely linked to HyNet’s planned hydrogen production and carbon capture infrastructure.

“If picked, it will be a triumph to see the first 2,000 homes in the North West using low carbon hydrogen.”

Ged Barlow, Chief Executive of Net Zero North West, said: “The North West being the location for the UK’s first hydrogen village is a natural next step and we strongly support the bid. With a history of innovation and a track record of collaboration we have the ingenuity and skills to deliver on this exciting opportunity and make net zero a reality.”